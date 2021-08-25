Wed, Aug 25, 2021 @ 15:25 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD: Bulls are Pausing and Awaiting Fresh Signals from Jackson Hole Event

AUD/USD: Bulls are Pausing and Awaiting Fresh Signals from Jackson Hole Event

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The AUDUSD is holding within narrow consolidation on Wednesday, after Mon-Tue bounce retraced over a half of last week’s sharp bearish acceleration which hit a multi-month low at 0.7106.

Fresh bulls faced strong headwinds from falling 10DMA (0.7252) while rising bearish momentum on daily chart also caused recovery to lose steam.

Traders await the outcome of Jackson Hole symposium which starts on Thursday with central bankers’ rhetoric likely to signal near-term direction.

Hawkish stance would inflate the US dollar on expectations for early tapering and policy tightening that would bring Aussie dollar under fresh pressure.

Also, deteriorating health situation on record new Covid-19 infections in some parts of Australia, would contribute to bearish sentiment.

On the other side, the Aussie would receive fresh boost if the US central bankers keep dovish stance, however overall picture would remain soured by worsened health conditions that may limit recovery.

Res: 0.7289; 0.7310; 0.7329; 0.7372
Sup: 0.7237; 0.7200; 0.7142; 0.7106

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.