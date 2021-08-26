Thu, Aug 26, 2021 @ 08:21 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisDaily Tecnical Analysis

Daily Tecnical Analysis

By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1764

The forecasts for today’s trading session are for the currency pair to test the support at 1.1700 due to the fact that, during the early hours of today’s trading session, the EUR/USD bounced from the resistance level at 1.1770. The upward movement that began in the start of the week and led to an appreciation of the euro against the dollar would most probably end, and the pair will likely continue the downtrend which is coming from the higher time frames. Only a breach of the resistance level at 1.1770 would head the pair towards the psychological level of 1.1800. During today’s session, volatility will most likely spike after the U.S. preliminary GDP and the initial jobless claims reports are announced at 12:30 GMT.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1766 1.1800 1.1746 1.1670
1.1780 1.1830 1.1708 1.1600

USD/JPY

Current level – 110.05

The range movement between 109.48 – 110.18 continues and, at the moment, neither the bulls nor the bears are managing to take control. A breach of any of the mentioned boundaries of the range could draw a clearer direction for investors. There is no planned economic news for today that would affect the volatility of the currency pair.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
110.18 110.52 109.73 109.11
110.52 111.00 109.48 108.74

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3752

At the time of writing the analysis, the pair is testing the resistance at 1.3765 and the situation is similar to that of the EUR/USD – for an appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the other major currencies. The expectations are for this resistance to remain unbreached and for the upward movement that began in the start of this week to end. In case the GBP/USD successfully breaches the support at 1.3723, this would signal that the corrective move has ended and that the long-term downtrend will continue towards the next target – the support level of 1.3600. In the opposite direction, a breach of the resistance at 1.3765 would be an opportunity for the bulls to lead the pair towards the resistance of 1.3800.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3765 1.3880 1.3720 1.3567
1.3800 1.3939 1.3600 1.3508

DeltaStock Inc.http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.