AUD/USD Breaks Resistance At 0.7280

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On Friday, the Australian Dollar edged higher by 90 pips or 1.25% against the US Dollar. The currency pair breached the resistance level at 0.7279 during Friday’s trading session.

All things being equal, bullish traders are likely to continue to push the price of the AUD/USD pair higher during the following trading session. The potential target for buyers will be near the 0.7360 level.

However, the daily resistance level at 0.7320 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within this session.