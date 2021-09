The euro inched higher after a drop in the unemployment rate across the eurozone in July.

The recovery has gained momentum after the pair cleared the daily resistance at 0.8555. The 20-day MA crossing the 30-day one suggests that sentiment may have turned around.

Following a short consolidation, the single currency has met buying interest along 0.8550 and then 0.8570. 0.8610 is the next resistance and its breach could clear the path for a rally to the recent peak at 0.8660.