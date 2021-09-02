Thu, Sep 02, 2021 @ 14:09 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Outlook: Bulls Continue To Struggle At Key 1.3800 Resistance Zone

GBP/USD Outlook: Bulls Continue To Struggle At Key 1.3800 Resistance Zone

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable remains constructive in early European trading on Thursday and holding within thick daily cloud, but long upper shadows on candles of past two days warn of headwinds bulls face.

Also, repeated rejection above 50% retracement of 1.3983/1.3601 (1.3792) downleg signal of formation of bull-trap, that additionally weighs on bulls.

Strong resistances at 1.3800 zone are reinforced by converged 55/30/200DMA’s and repeated failures to clearly break these barriers would add to signals of stall.

Daily MA’s are in mixed setup, momentum is in the negative territory and RSI is neutral, lacking clear direction signal.

Sustained breakthrough 1.3800 zone would generate initial signal of bullish continuation and expose targets at 1.3837/93 (Fibo 61.8% / 76.4% of 1.3983/1.3601).

Conversely, break and close below 10DMA (1.3736) would sideline bulls.

Res: 1.3815, 1.3837, 1.3878, 1.3893.
Sup: 1.3763, 1.3747, 1.3736, 1.3707.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.