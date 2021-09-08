Wed, Sep 08, 2021 @ 11:18 GMT
GOLD Drops Below 1,800.00

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

At mid-day on Tuesday, the price for gold reached below the 1,800.00 level. During early Wednesday’s trading, the rate was fluctuating in the 1,795.00/1,800.00 range. It could be observed that round price levels were impacting the metal.

If the metal manages to pass the resistance of the 1,800.00 level, a surge could find resistance in the 200-hour simple moving average near 1,810.00 and the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages near 1,815.00.

Meanwhile, a decline below the 1,795.00 level might look for support in round price levels. For example, throughout August the 1,785.00, 1,780.00 and 1,775.00 levels served as support.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

