Fri, Sep 10, 2021 @ 10:33 GMT
EUR/USD Tests Support

By Orbex

The euro steadied after the ECB signaled it would reduce its bond-buying under PEPP.

The pair is looking for support after it met strong selling pressure at the daily resistance near 1.1900. An oversold RSI has attracted buying interest as the price tests the support at 1.1800.

A rebound above the double top (1.1900) would put the single currency back on track and extend the rally to 1.1970.

A close below said support would deepen the correction to 1.1740 at the origin of the late August breakout.

