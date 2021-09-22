Wed, Sep 22, 2021 @ 06:44 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD Turns Red Below 0.7300, Fed Next

AUD/USD Turns Red Below 0.7300, Fed Next

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • AUD/USD started a fresh decline from the 0.7480 region.
  • A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 0.7270 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD is struggling to recover above 1.1750, GBP/USD settled below 1.3700.
  • The Fed will announce interest rates today (forecast 0.25%, versus 0.25% previous).

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

The Aussie Dollar struggled to clear the 0.7500 zone against the US Dollar. As a result, AUD/USD started a major decline from the 0.7477 high and moved into a negative zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair traded below the 0.7400 and 0.7350 support levels. There was a break below the 50% Fib retracement level of the key upward move from the 0.7106 swing low to 0.7477 high.

It is now trading well below 0.730, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

An immediate support is near the 0.7200 and 0.7195 levels. The 76.4% Fib retracement level of the key upward move from the 0.7106 swing low to 0.7477 high is also near the 0.7193 level. Any more losses might call for a move towards the 0.7120 level.

On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the 0.7265 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near 0.7270 on the same chart.

The next major resistance is near the 0.7330 region and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours). A successful close above 0.7300 and 0.7330 might start a fresh increase in the near term.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair is struggling to recover above 1.1750 and it might resume its decline. Similarly, GBP/USD remains at a risk of more downsides below 1.3650.

Economic Releases

  • US Existing Home Sales for August 2021 (MoM) – Forecast +0.5%, versus +2.0% previous.
  • Fed Interest Rate Decision – Forecast 0.25%, versus 0.25% previous.

 

 

Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.