Wed, Oct 06, 2021 @ 10:55 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAU/USD Tests Resistance

XAU/USD Tests Resistance

By Orbex

Gold hit a speed bump after an upbeat ISM Services PMI boosted the dollar’s appeal. The metal saw buying interest in the major demand zone around 1720. A bullish RSI divergence indicates a slowdown in the pace of the sell-off. The initial surge above 1745 could be due to profit-taking from the short side, a prerequisite for a reversal.

1775 is the main hurdle and its breach may lead to the psychological level of 1800. On the downside, the area between 1720 and 1740 is the floor to keep price action afloat.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.