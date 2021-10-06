XAU/USD Tests Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold hit a speed bump after an upbeat ISM Services PMI boosted the dollar’s appeal. The metal saw buying interest in the major demand zone around 1720. A bullish RSI divergence indicates a slowdown in the pace of the sell-off. The initial surge above 1745 could be due to profit-taking from the short side, a prerequisite for a reversal.

1775 is the main hurdle and its breach may lead to the psychological level of 1800. On the downside, the area between 1720 and 1740 is the floor to keep price action afloat.

