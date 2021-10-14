Thu, Oct 14, 2021 @ 12:54 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAU/USD Outlook: Weaker Dollar And Rising Inflation Lift Gold

XAU/USD Outlook: Weaker Dollar And Rising Inflation Lift Gold

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Spot gold rose sharply on Wednesday (up 1.82% for the day, the second biggest daily advance in 2021) lifted by weaker dollar on further rise in US inflation and unclear situation regarding the start of tapering stimulus, which markets widely expected to begin in Nov/Dec.

Fresh advance broke through 200DMA ($1796) and hit one-month high, pressuring psychological $1800 barrier, break of which would generate fresh bullish signal for further advance.

Bullish daily studies support the near-term action which is currently riding on the third wave of five-wave cycle from $1721 (Sep 29 low).

Bulls extended above 100% of Fibonacci expansion that opens way towards targets at $1814 (FE 138.2%) and $1825 (FE 161.8%) in extension.

Thick daily cloud, above which the price emerged on Wednesday, underpins the action and cloud top ($1784) marks solid support, expected to keep the downside protected.

Res: 1800, 1808, 1814, 1820.
Sup: 1791, 1786, 1784, 1779.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.