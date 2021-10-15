Fri, Oct 15, 2021 @ 09:02 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD Two Scenarios Likely

AUD/USD Two Scenarios Likely

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Thursday, the Australian Dollar rose by 52 pips or 0.70% against the US Dollar. The currency pair tested the upper boundary of an ascending channel pattern during yesterday’s trading session.

Everything being equal, the AUD/USD exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading session. The potential target for buyers will be near the 0.7480 level.

However, the upper line of an ascending channel pattern could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within this session.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.