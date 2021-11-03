AUD/USD Breaks Lower

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Australian dollar softened after a dovish RBA stressed that inflation was still too low to hike soon.

The pair has met stiff selling pressure near last July’s high of 0.7550. While sentiment has turned positive from the daily chart’s perspective, an overbought RSI has made buyers cautious.

The drop below 0.7490 then 0.7450 has forced out leveraged positions, exacerbating the downward pressure. 0.7380 on the 30-day moving average would be the next support. An oversold RSI may attract bids in this congestion area.