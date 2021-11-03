UK 100 Tests Demand Zone

The FTSE 100 consolidates gains as investors turn their attention to the US Federal Reserve meeting.
The bulls are looking to get a foothold after a close above the August peak at 7240. The RSI’s double top in the overbought zone is a sign of overextension in the short term.
Trend followers may look to stake in at the psychological level of 7200, a key demand zone on the 20-day moving average. A bearish breakout would deepen the pullback to 7140. On the upside, a rebound above 7310 would resume the rally.