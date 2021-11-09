EUR/GBP Sees A Temporary Pullback

Tue, Nov 09, 2021 @ 08:53 GMT
By Orbex

The sterling inched higher as traders took profit after the BOE’s dovish shift last week. The rally above the supply area of 0.8570 is a sign of commitment from the buy-side.

Strong momentum has forced the bears to rush for the exit door. 0.8620 is now the next resistance. Its break would bring the euro to September’s high at 0.8660, where a breakout may lead to a bullish reversal in the medium-term.

In the meantime, an overbought RSI is causing a pullback. The base of the latest surge at 0.8465 is an important support.

