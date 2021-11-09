USDZAR Tumbles In The Short Term But Negative Bias Fades

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USDZAR has been giving up ground in the last week after its recent rally ceased at the 8-month high of 15.4850. Although the pair has surrendered around half of its latest gains and has crossed below its 50- and 200-period simple moving averages (SMAs), the negative bias seems to be weakening.

In the immediate term, the momentum indicators suggest that the selling pressure is waning. The RSI is pointing upwards in the negative region, while the stochastic oscillator has posted a bullish cross in the oversold area.

Should the bearish bias continue to fade and the price ascents, the pair would find immediate resistance at the 15.0830 level. If the upwards movement persists, the next hurdle would be the 15.1900 region that provided both resistance and support for the pair in October. Failing to find resistance in the aforementioned level, the bulls could then target the 15.3000 mark. Higher up, the pair would test its eight-month high of 15.4850.

On the flipside, if sellers manage to retake control, then the next challenge might be 14.8070. Overcoming this level, the bears are likely to meet support at the 14.6640. Should the pair manage to successfully surpass this barrier, the 14.5500 mark that provided support twice in October might be in focus.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Overall, USDZAR remains in a downtrend in the short term despite the bulls recently gaining some strength. Only, a break above the 15.3000 zone could accelerate the positive momentum.