Thu, Nov 11, 2021 @ 06:25 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave View: Dollar Index (DXY) Continues To Be Supported

Elliott Wave View: Dollar Index (DXY) Continues To Be Supported

By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave view on Dollar Index (DXY) suggests the rally from October 28, 2021 low is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse. Up from October 28 low, wave ((i)) ended at 94.3 and dips in wave ((ii)) ended at 93.82. The Index rallies higher in wave ((iii)) towards 94.47, pullback in wave ((iv)) ended at 94.28, and final leg wave ((v)) ended at 94.62. This completed wave 1 in higher degree. Pullback in wave 2 has ended at 93.88 . Internal subdivision of wave 2 unfolded as a zigzag structure. Down from wave 1, wave ((a)) ended at 94.18, wave ((b)) ended at 94.38, and wave ((c)) ended at 93.88.

The Index has extended higher in wave 3 with internal subdivision of another 5 waves in lesser degree. Up from wave 2, wave (i) ended at 94.43, and pullback in wave (ii) ended at 94.12. Short term, expect two more highs to end wave (iii) and (v) before the Index ends wave ((i)) of 3. The index should then pullback in wave ((ii)) of 3 to correct cycle from November 9, 2021 low before the next leg higher. As far as pivot at 93.88 low stays intact, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.

Dollar Index 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.