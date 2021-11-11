Gold Analysis: Finds Support Above 1,840.00

Thu, Nov 11, 2021 @ 14:28 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The retracement from the 1,870.00 level found support above the 1,840.00 mark. Namely, the 1,841.30/1,843.50 zone provided the metal’s price with support. By the middle of Thursday’s GMT trading hours, the price was once again heading to the 1,870.00 level.

In the case that the price passes the resistance of the 1,870.00 level, the 1,900.00 mark could be the next target for the yellow metal’s surge.

On the other hand, a bounce off from the 1,870.00 could return to the 1,841.30/1,843.50 zone. Note that the zone was being approached by the additional support of the 50 and 100-hour simple moving averages near 1,840.00 and 1,830.00.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

