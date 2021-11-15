GBP/JPY Reaches Above 153.00

Mon, Nov 15, 2021 @ 12:02 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Monday morning, the GBP/JPY currency exchange rate reached above the 153.00 level. The 153.00 mark provided resistance on Thursday and reversed the rate’s recovery by causing a drop to the 152.40 level. Meanwhile, the pair was finding support in the 50-hour simple moving average at 152.70.

If the pair surges, it would reach for the 153.50 mark. Note that the 153.50 level’s resistance is being strengthened by the 200-hour simple moving average at 153.50 and the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 153.52.

On the other hand, a decline below the 50-hour simple moving average could reach the 152.40 level, which provided support on Thursday. Below the 152.40 level, there is a support zone at 152.05/152.18. In addition, the support of the weekly S1 simple pivot point was located at 152.16.

