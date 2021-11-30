Tue, Nov 30, 2021 @ 17:01 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUS Dollar Index: Weekly Shooting Star And Bull-Trap Generate Initial Reversal Signal

US Dollar Index: Weekly Shooting Star And Bull-Trap Generate Initial Reversal Signal

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The dollar index is holding in red for the third straight day and extending pullback from new multi-month high at 96.92.

Bears gained control after the news that new variant of coronavirus was detected last Friday, with narrower range on Monday preceding fresh acceleration lower on Tuesday.

Key supports at 95.52/43 (Fibo 38.2% of 93.24/96.92 / rising 20DMA) are under pressure, with break here to further weaken the structure.

Strong bearish signal is developing on weekly chart as last week’s action ended in a shooting star candlestick, while bulls were trapped above 96.78 (50% retracement of 103.80/89.15 downtrend) and subsequent weakness on Mon/Tue adds to the strength of the signal.

Break of 95.52/43 pivots would risk deeper pullback towards 94.75 (200WMA) violation of which would generate initial signal that dollar’s larger uptrend might be coming to an end.

Res: 95.99, 96.21, 96.47, 96.92.
Sup: 95.43, 95.08, 94.75, 94.36.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.