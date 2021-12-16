AUDUSD Bounces Higher

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US dollar softened over profit-taking after the Fed sped up tapering as expected. The pair has found support over the psychological level of 0.7000.

A break above the supply zone at 0.7170 is a show of strength from the buy-side, forcing the shorts to cover. An overbought RSI has limited the upward extension.

The 50% (0.7090) Fibonacci retracement level attracted some buying interest. Further down, the 61.8% (0.7060) level is the second line of defense. A rally above 0.7180 may send the pair to 0.7270.