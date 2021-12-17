AUD/USD Declines From New High

Fri, Dec 17, 2021 @ 10:53 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Thursday, the AUD/USD currency pair booked a new December high level at 0.7224. The rate bounced off this level and started a decline. By the start of Friday’s European trading hours, the rate had reached the 0.7160 level. During the decline, the pair had passed a support zone that surrounds the 0.7180 mark and the 50-hour simple moving average.

A continuation of the decline of the Aussie against the USD might look for support in the 200-hour simple moving average near 0.7140 and the zone at 0.7136/0.7142. Below these levels, the weekly simple pivot point at 0.7121 might act as support.

However, a recovery of the rate would have to pass the 0.7173/0.7188 zone, before aiming at the December high level at 0.7224.

 

