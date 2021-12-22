Wed, Dec 22, 2021 @ 08:45 GMT
UK 100 Makes A Bullish Attempt

By Orbex

The FTSE 100 recovered some ground after the Omicron sell-off. The index has found solid buying at 7110.

An oversold RSI has attracted a buying-the-dips crowd. A tentative break above 7300 suggests strong interest in keeping the market afloat. A bullish MA cross could lead to acceleration on the upside.

7385 is a major hurdle on the daily chart. Its breach could cause a runaway rally and resume the uptrend. On the downside, 7250 is the first support, and 7110 is the second line of defense in case of weakness.

