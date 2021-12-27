Mon, Dec 27, 2021 @ 18:42 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Remains Sideways: Elliott Wave Analysis

EUR/USD Remains Sideways: Elliott Wave Analysis

By Elliott Wave Financial Service

Markets can remain slow, especially today when some countries still have a day off. Stocks are higher, and it looks like a nice risk-on move but there is a threat for a potential pullback as coronavirus seems to be spreading really fast.

For now, however, the USD is weak while commodity currencies dominate between the currencies as metals and energy trade higher. EURUSD however is sideways, ideally forming a triangle which can be in wave 4, or in b of 4, so we will have to wait on more price data before one of the counts can be confirmed.

EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis

Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Retracement in Forex Trading

Risk/Reward Ratio

Scalping Strategies – What is Scalping?

Five Rules Around Managing Risk

Do You Want to be a Trader?

Trading USD/CAD Currency Pair

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.