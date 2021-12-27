EUR/USD Remains Sideways: Elliott Wave Analysis

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Markets can remain slow, especially today when some countries still have a day off. Stocks are higher, and it looks like a nice risk-on move but there is a threat for a potential pullback as coronavirus seems to be spreading really fast.

For now, however, the USD is weak while commodity currencies dominate between the currencies as metals and energy trade higher. EURUSD however is sideways, ideally forming a triangle which can be in wave 4, or in b of 4, so we will have to wait on more price data before one of the counts can be confirmed.

EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis