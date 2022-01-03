Gold Loses Steam after New 6-Week High; Bias Bullish

Mon, Jan 03, 2022 @ 17:24 GMT
By XM.com

Gold marked a fresh six-week high of 1,831 in the first trading hours of 2022 before turning negative on the day.

The pullback commenced near the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the latest upleg (1,680 – 1,877), but looking at the momentum indicators, the current weakness in the price is not a big concern yet. The RSI continues to trend upwards well above its 50 neutral mark, the MACD is gaining strength above its signal and zero lines, and the Stochastics are pointing northwards again after a short consolidation phase, all reflecting a bullish bias.

If the precious metal resumes its positive momentum above the 1,830 border, all attention will turn to the tentative descending trendline drawn from the record high of 2,079, at 1,850. A decisive close above that line could see an acceleration towards the 1,877 peak. Yet, for the bulls to reach the 2021 top of 1,959, and hence upgrade the medium-term picture back to positive, they will first need to clear the 1,900 – 1,916 ceiling.

In the bearish scenario where the price dives below the 1,800 floor and closes below its simple moving averages (SMAs), the decline could stretch towards the 50% Fibonacci of 1,778 and the 1,770 support area. An ascending trendline (drawn from the March 2020 lows) is passing through this zone. Therefore, another correction lower from here could see a continuation towards the 1,743 – 1,722 territory. Should the sell-off gain extra legs, the five-month low of 1,680 could come next under the spotlight.

In brief, despite today’s fragility, gold could preserve buying interest. A significant break above the 1,830 – 1,850 bar could bring new buyers into the market.

XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

