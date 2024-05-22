ETHUSD Heads Towards 2024 Highs on ETF Approval Hopes

ETHUSD set to notch up a second straight day of sharp gains

Hopes of spot ether ETF trigger broad-based crypto rally

But danger that upswing is becoming overstretched

ETHUSD (ether) has charged through its 50-day simple average (SMA) to make a fresh bid for the March peak of 4,093.70, which was a more than two-year high. The surge comes on renewed speculation that an approval by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a spot ether ETF is imminent.

The momentum indicators point to a strong bullish bias in the near term, but there is a growing risk of a negative correction. Both the RSI and the stochastics have just entered their respective overbought territories.

If ETHUSD extends its rally, the March high of 4093.70 is the first point of call, after which attention would turn to the 4,400.00 zone, which was a frequently tested region from October to December 2021. Breaking above 4,400.00 could pave the way for the all-time high of 4,867.60.

However, should the price go into reverse, there could be some support at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the January-March upleg at 3,356.86. Further down, the 50-day SMA could attempt to halt the decline around 3,161.50. But a more crucial support is the 61.8% Fibonacci of 2,901.64. A breach of this level would shift the risks to the downside.

In brief, there could be some further limited gains for ETHUSD in the short term before the rally pauses for breath. But the price needs to surpass the March top to put the uptrend on a more sustainable footing, whereas a drop below the 61.8% Fibo would invite the bears.