Wed, Jan 12, 2022 @ 19:02 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Analysis: Gains Faster than Expected

Gold Analysis: Gains Faster than Expected

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The price for gold surged faster than expected, as the bullion broke through the upper trend line of the channel up pattern and reached the 1,823.50 level on Tuesday. Afterward, a consolidation down to the 1,815.00 level occurred. The 1,815.00 acted as support and started a surge.

On Wednesday, at 13:30 GMT, the US Consumer Price Index and Core Consumer Price index data was released. The USD reacted by declining. On the bullion charts the move was observed as a test of the resistance of the 1,825.00 mark. By large, it can be observed that the price respects round price levels.

If the price for gold continue to surge, the bullion would most likely encounter resistance in 1,825.00. The surge could eventually end at the summer high-level zone that starts at 1,830.00. On the other hand, a decline would need to pass the 1,815.00 mark, before reaching the 50 and 200-hour simple moving averages at 1,810.00.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.