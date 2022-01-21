Fri, Jan 21, 2022 @ 06:10 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDCAD Wave Analysis

AUDCAD Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  • AUDCAD reversed from key support level 0.8970
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.9100

AUDCAD recently reversed up from the key support level 0.8970 (previous monthly low from December), intersecting with the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from the support level 0.8970 created the daily Bullish Engulfing – which stopped the previous sharp downward impulse waves (iii) and 3.

AUDCAD can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 0.9100 (which stopped the previous corrective wave (ii)).

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.