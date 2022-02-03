Crude Oil Price Touches $90, Indicators Suggest Loss In Momentum

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

Crude oil price gained pace and tested the $90.00 level.

A key bullish trend line is forming with support near $88.20 on the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD.

EUR/USD extended recovery above 1.1300, and GBP/USD spiked above 1.3550.

The US ISM Services Index could decline from 62.0 to 59.5 in Jan 2022.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

In the past few days, crude oil price saw a steady increase above $82.00 against the US Dollar. It broke many hurdles near $85.00 and $86.50 to move further into a positive zone.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Looking at the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD, the price even settled above the $85.00 level, the 100 simple moving average (4-hours, red) and the 200 simple moving average (4-hours, green).

It traded to a new multi-year high above $90.00. The current indicators suggest that the price is losing bullish momentum. An immediate support on the downside is near the $88.50 level. The first major support is near $88.20.

There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $88.20 on the same chart. Any more losses could open the doors for a move towards the $85.20 support and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours, red).

On the upside, the bulls are facing resistance near $90.00. The next major resistance is near $92.00, above which the price could rise to $93.50.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair was able to gain pace for a move above the 1.1300 level. Besides, GBP/USD also started a fresh increase above the 1.3500 resistance zone.

Economic Releases to Watch Today