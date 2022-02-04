EURAUD Wave Analysis

EURAUD broke resistance zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 1.6125

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EURAUD currency pair recently broke the resistance zone lying between the key resistance level 1.5950 (which has been reversing the pair from January) and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the previous ABC correction (2) from December.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the both of the active impulse waves (iii) and 3 of wave (3) from December.

EURAUD currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.6125 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).