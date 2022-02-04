Fri, Feb 04, 2022 @ 15:17 GMT
WTI Oil Rally for the Seventh Straight Week on Geopolitical Tensions and Supply Fears

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

WTI oil price surged through round-figure $90 resistance and hit new seven-year high above $92 per barrel on Friday.

Geopolitical tensions over Ukraine and a winter storm in the United States fueled concerns about supply disruptions and continue to inflate oil prices for the seventh consecutive week, when the price advanced over $20 or nearly 32%.

Analysts see a test of psychological $100 barrier in the short term as likely scenario, with growing fears about potential war in Ukraine being one of the top concerns in 2022.

Bulls so far ignore overbought conditions on daily and weekly chart, but some corrective action should be expected before attack at $100 barrier, with dips expected to offer better buying opportunities.

Res: 92.94; 93.48; 95.89; 98.65.
Sup: 91.00; 90.04; 88.81; 87.76.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

