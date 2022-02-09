AUDJPY Wave Analysis

Wed, Feb 09, 2022 @ 04:09 GMT
By FxPro
  • AUDJPY broke key resistance level 82.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 83.00

AUDJPY currency pair recently broke the key resistance level 82.00 (which has been reversing the price from the middle of December).

The breakout of the resistance level 82.00 coincided with the breakout of the daily down channel from January and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the previous wave 2.

AUDJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 83.00 (top of wave (iii) from the end of January).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

