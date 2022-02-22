Tue, Feb 22, 2022 @ 03:23 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Remains Supported For More Upsides

GBP/USD Remains Supported For More Upsides

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • GBP/USD is holding gains above the 1.3550 support.
  • A crucial bullish trend line is forming with support near 1.3580 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD must clear 1.1400 to start a fresh increase.
  • The US Manufacturing PMI could increase to 56.0 from 55.5 in Feb 2022 (Preliminary).

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The British Pound started a decent increase from 1.3485 against the US Dollar. GBP/USD gained pace for a move above the 1.3550 resistance level.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair even broke the 1.3600 resistance level. There was a spike towards the 1.3640 resistance, and a close above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

On the upside, the pair might gain strength if there is a close above 1.3640 and 1.3650. The next major resistance is near the 1.3720 level. Any more gains might send the pair towards the 1.3800 level.

If not, GBP/USD might correct lower towards 1.3550. There is also a crucial bullish trend line forming with support near 1.3580 on the same chart.

The next key support is near 1.3540, below which the pair could extend losses. In the stated case, it could revisit the 1.3500 zone.

Fundamentally, the UK PMI manufacturing for Feb 2022 (Prelim) was released yesterday by both the Chartered Institute of Purchasing & Supply and Markit Economics. The market was looking for a minor decline from 57.3to 57.2.

The actual result was positive, as the UK PMI manufacturing posted a strong increase of 57.3 in Feb 2022. More importantly, the PMI services saw a rise from 54.1 to 60.8.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair must settle above the 1.1380 and 1.1400 resistance levels to start a steady increase in the near term.

Economic Releases

  • German IFO Business Climate Index for Feb 2022 – Forecast 96.5, versus 95.7 previous.
  • US Manufacturing PMI for Feb 2022 (Preliminary) – Forecast 56.0, versus 55.5 previous.
  • US Services PMI for Feb 2022 (Preliminary) – Forecast 53.0, versus 51.2 previous.
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.