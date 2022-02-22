AUDJPY Defies the Volatility, Maintains Neutral Profile

Tue, Feb 22, 2022 @ 11:18 GMT
By XM.com

AUDJPY has been immune to all the volatility in the broader market lately, which is quite surprising since the pair is considered a proxy for risk appetite. The price action has been trapped within a narrow range between 84.00 and 80.50 for several months now.

The convergence between the moving averages (MAs) confirms that the picture is neutral. It’s a similar story with the short-term oscillators as both the RSI and the MACD are stuck near their neutral levels, providing no clues about what’s next.

In case the bulls retake control and the pair powers higher, the first barrier to advances may be the 83.50 zone. A violation would turn the focus towards the upper boundary of the aforementioned range, near the 84.00 handle.

On the downside, the bears could fight their first battle around the 82.10 region. If that doesn’t hold, the next target could be the 81.50 level, where another break might open the door for the lower boundary of the range at 80.50.

In short, AUDJPY is trapped in a holding pattern. A decisive move either above 84.00 or below 80.50 is needed to inject life back into the market. 

XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

