The FTSE 100 tumbles as risk appetite slip across the board. The bulls’ latest effort to push beyond 7630 turned out to be futile. A break below 7500 suggests a lack of commitment and weighs on short-term sentiment.

Intraday traders have switched sides and look to fade the next bounce towards the former support.

A dip below 7430 has opened the door to 7330 as the next target. Further down, the daily support at 7240 would be a major level to keep the uptrend intact in the medium term.