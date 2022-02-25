USD/JPY Bounces Off Daily Support

Fri, Feb 25, 2022 @ 09:49 GMT
By Orbex

The US dollar jumps as traders seek safe-haven assets over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The pair struggled for bids after it turned away from the double top (116.20) and has been grinding down a falling trend line. However, the daily support at 114.40 has proved to be a solid demand area by keeping February’s rebound intact.

Strong momentum above the trend line and 115.20 forced sellers out of the game and would attract more purchasing power. A close above 116.20 would extend the rally towards 117.00.

