USD/JPY Bounces Off Daily Support

The US dollar jumps as traders seek safe-haven assets over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The pair struggled for bids after it turned away from the double top (116.20) and has been grinding down a falling trend line. However, the daily support at 114.40 has proved to be a solid demand area by keeping February’s rebound intact.

Strong momentum above the trend line and 115.20 forced sellers out of the game and would attract more purchasing power. A close above 116.20 would extend the rally towards 117.00.