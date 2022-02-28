Gold Currently Consolidating Losses from 1,878 Low

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold price started a major increase above the $1,900 resistance against the US Dollar. The price broke the $1,950 resistance level, but it struggled to clear the $1,975 zone.

The price started a fresh decline and traded below the $1,950 level. The bears pushed the price below the $1,900 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. The price traded as low as $1,878 and is currently consolidating losses.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $1,920 level. The next main resistance could be near the $1,932 level, above which the price could rise towards the $1,950 level. Any more gains might open the doors for a move to $1,975 on FXOpen.

If not, it could drop below $1,900. The next major support is near $1,885, below which the bears might gain strength. In the stated case, the price could start a steady decline towards $1,865.