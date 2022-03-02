Crude Oil Price Clears $100, Why Bulls Are Not Done Yet

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

Russia-Ukraine tension pushed oil price above $100.

It broke a major bearish trend line at $90.00 on the monthly chart.

EUR/USD is struggling to stay above the 1.1120 support.

The US ADP Employment could increase 388K in Feb 2022.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

In the past few months, crude oil price saw a major increase above $75.00 against the US Dollar. The price surpassed the $80.00 level to move into a positive zone.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Looking at the monthly chart of XTI/USD, the price settled above the $90.00 level and the 100-month simple moving average (red). There was also a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance at $90.00.

The price gained pace above the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $114.80 swing high (formed in May 2011) to $3.62 swing low.

It even cleared the $100 barrier. It seems like the bulls are now aiming the 2011 high swing high near $114.80. Any more gains might call for a test of the $120.00 level in the near term.

On the downside, $98.00 level is a short-term support. The main trend support seems to be forming near the $75.00 level on the monthly chart, where the bulls might continue to take a stand.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair extended decline in the past few days and the bulls are now struggling to protect the 1.1120 support.

Economic Releases to Watch Today