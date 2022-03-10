Thu, Mar 10, 2022 @ 09:33 GMT
US Oil Breaks Support

By Orbex

WTI crude tumbled after the UAE said consider boosting production.

The parabolic climb came to a halt at 129.00 and pushed the RSI into an extremely overbought condition on the daily chart. A bearish RSI divergence suggested a loss of momentum and foreshadowed a correction as traders would be wary of chasing the rally.

A fall below 115.00 led buyers to bail out, triggering a wave of liquidation. 105.00 is the next support and a breakout could bring the price back to 95.00 near the 30-day moving average.

