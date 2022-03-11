XAG/USD Seeks Support

Silver consolidates amid ongoing geopolitical instability. A bearish RSI divergence suggests a deceleration in the rally.
A tentative break below 25.40 has prompted some buyers to take profit. While sentiment remains optimistic, a correction might be necessary for the bulls to take a breather.
The psychological level of 25.00 is a major demand zone. Its breach could send the precious metal to 24.30 which sits on the 30-day moving average. A rally above 26.90 could propel the price to last May’s highs around 28.50.