GBP/USD Attempts to Rebound

The British pound stalled after the BOE failed to secure a unanimous vote for higher rates.

A bullish RSI divergence suggests exhaustion in the sell-off, and combined with the indicator’s oversold condition on the daily chart, may attract buying interest. A tentative break above 1.3190 led some sellers to take profit. The bulls will need to push above the 1.3250 next to the 20-day moving average to get a foothold.

On the downside, the psychological level of 1.3000 is a critical floor to keep the current rebound valid.