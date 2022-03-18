Fri, Mar 18, 2022 @ 09:33 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Attempts to Rebound

GBP/USD Attempts to Rebound

By Orbex

The British pound stalled after the BOE failed to secure a unanimous vote for higher rates.

A bullish RSI divergence suggests exhaustion in the sell-off, and combined with the indicator’s oversold condition on the daily chart, may attract buying interest. A tentative break above 1.3190 led some sellers to take profit. The bulls will need to push above the 1.3250 next to the 20-day moving average to get a foothold.

On the downside, the psychological level of 1.3000 is a critical floor to keep the current rebound valid.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.