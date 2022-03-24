Nikkei 225 Wave Analysis

Nikkei 225 broke resistance level 27870.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 28765.00

Nikkei 225 index recently broke through the resistance level 27870.00 (which has been reversing the price from the middle of December).

The breakout of the resistance level 27870.00 was preceded by the breakout of the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse 1 from January.

Nikkei 225 index can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 28765 (target for the completion of the active ABC correction 2).