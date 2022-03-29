Tue, Mar 29, 2022 @ 06:50 GMT
AUDUSD Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  • AUDUSD reversed from resistance level 0.7530
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.7430

AUDUSD currency pair recently reversed down from the pivotal resistance level 0.7530 (which has been reversing the price from last October), intersecting with the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The resistance zone near the resistance level 0.7530 was further strengthened by the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from last year.

AUDUSD can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 0.7430 (top of the previous minor correction (A)).

