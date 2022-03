Platinum broke round support level 1000.00

Likely to fall to support level 959.00

Platinum recently broke the round support level 1000.00 (which has been repeatedly reversing the price from last January).

The breakout of the support level 1000.00 coincided with the breakout of the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the previous wave (B) from December.

Platinum can be expected to fall further in the active impulse wave 3 toward the next support level 959.00.