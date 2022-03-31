Thu, Mar 31, 2022 @ 05:34 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisCrude Oil Price Aims Fresh Increase If It Clears $114

Crude Oil Price Aims Fresh Increase If It Clears $114

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil price stayed above the $100 support zone.
  • A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 112.50 on the 4-hours chart.
  • Gold price must clear $1,940 and $1,950 to gain bullish momentum.
  • The US GDP increased 6.9% in Q4 2021, less than the forecast of 7%.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

After a steady increase, crude oil price faced sellers near the $118.40 level against the US Dollar. The price started a downside correction below the $115.00 support.

Looking at the monthly chart of XTI/USD, the price declined below the $105.00 support level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours). It even broke the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $92.36 swing low to $118.34 high.

However, the bulls remained active near the $100.00 level and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours). The price stayed above the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $92.36 swing low to $118.34 high.

It is now recovering, but facing resistance near $112.00. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near 112.50 on the same chart.

A clear move above the trend line resistance and then $114.00 could start a strong increase. The next major resistance might be near the $118.00 level. If there is no upside break, the price could start another decline below $105.00.

The next major support is near $102, below which there is a risk of a move towards the $100 level. Any more losses might call for a test of the $94.00 support.

Fundamentally, the US Gross Domestic Product for Q4 2021 was released yesterday by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis. The market was looking for a growth rate of 7%.

The actual result was lower than the forecast, as the US Gross Domestic Product increased 6.9%. Besides, the GDP Price Index increased 7.1%, less than the forecast of 7.2%.

Looking at the gold price, the bulls prevented more losses below the $1,900 level, but it could struggle to climb above the $1,940 resistance.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • UK GDP Q4 2021 (QoQ) – Forecast +1%, versus +1% previous.
  • UK GDP Q4 2021 (YoY) – Forecast +6.5%, versus +6.5% previous.
  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 197K, versus 187K previous.
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.