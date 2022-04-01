GBP/USD Attempts to Rebound

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US dollar went sideways as February’s PCE fell short of expectations. The pair met stiff selling pressure around 1.3300, a supply zone next to the 30-day moving average.

A break below 1.3120 may have cast doubt on the viability of the previous rebound after short-term buyers rushed to the exit. 1.3220 is now a fresh resistance and buyers’ failure to lift these offers could send the pound into a deeper correction.

Price action may revisit the psychological level of 1.3000 if it drops below 1.3070.