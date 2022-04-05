Tue, Apr 05, 2022 @ 05:30 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZDUSD Wave Analysis

NZDUSD Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  • NZDUSD reversed from key support level 0.6885
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.7000

NZDUSD recently reversed up with the daily Long-Legged Doji from the key support level 0.6885 (former monthly high from January).

The support area near the support level 0.6885 was strengthened by the 20-day moving average and 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse wave 1 from March.

NZDUSD can be expected to rise further toward the next round resistance level 0.7000 (top of the previous impulse wave 1 from last month).

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.