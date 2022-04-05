NZDUSD Wave Analysis

- NZDUSD reversed from key support level 0.6885
- Likely to rise to resistance level 0.7000
NZDUSD recently reversed up with the daily Long-Legged Doji from the key support level 0.6885 (former monthly high from January).
The support area near the support level 0.6885 was strengthened by the 20-day moving average and 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse wave 1 from March.
NZDUSD can be expected to rise further toward the next round resistance level 0.7000 (top of the previous impulse wave 1 from last month).