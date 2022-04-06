Technical Outlook and Review

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

DXY:

On the H1 timeframe, prices are on bullish momentum. We see the potential for further bullish continuation from our 1st support at 99.33 in line with 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement towards our 1st resistance at 99.815 which is an area of Fibonacci confluences. Prices are trading above our ichimoku clouds, further supporting our bullish bias.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 99.815

H4 time frame, 1st support at 99.33

XAU/USD (GOLD):

On the H1, prices are consolidating sideways. We see the potential for a bounce from our 1st support at 1915.994 which is in line with 78.6% Fibonacci projection towards our 1st resistance at 1937.627 in line which is a graphical overlap and in line with 78.6% Fibonacci Projection. RSI is on bullish momentum, further supporting our bullish bias.

Areas of consideration:

4h 1st support at 1915.994

4h 1st resistance at 1937.627

GBP/USD:

On the H4, prices are approaching a pivot. We see the potential for a bounce from our 1st support at 1.30531 in line with 78.6% Fibonacci projection towards our 1st resistance at 1.316 which is an area of Fibonacci confluences. Alternatively, our 1st support will find prices dropping further towards our 2nd support at 1.29999 in line with 78.6% FIbonacci projection. Our bullish bias is further supported by RSI being at levels where bounces previously occurred.

Areas of consideration:

H4 1st resistance at 1.316

H4 1st support at 1.30531

USD/CHF:

On the H4, with price moving above the ichimoku cloud, we have a bias that price will rise to our 1st resistance at 0.93702 in line with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from our 1st support at 0.92978 in line with the horizontal pullback support. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support at 0.92700 in line with the swing pullback support.

Areas of consideration

1st support level at 0.92978

1st resistance level at 0.93702

EUR/USD :

On the H4 timeframe, prices are on strong bearish momentum. We see the potential for slight pullback from our 1st support at 1.08953 which is an area of Fibonacci confluences towards our 1st resistance at 1.09482 in line with 23.6% Fibonacci retracement. RSI is at levels where bounces previously occurred.

Areas of consideration :

H4 1st resistance at 1.09482

H4 1st support at 1.08953

USD/JPY:

On the H4 timeframe, prices are on strong bullish momentum. We see the potential for further bullish momentum from our 1st support at 123.147 in line with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement towards our 1st resistance at 124.281 in line with 78.6% Fibonacci Projection. Prices are trading above our ichimoku clouds, further supporting our bullish bias.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 124.281

H4 time frame, 1st support at 123.147

AUD/USD:

On the H4 timeframe, prices have bounced off a pivot. We see the potential for a dip from our 1st resistance at 0.76387 in line with 127.2% Fibonacci extension towards our 1st support at 0.74710 in line with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. Our bearish bias is supported by RSI being at levels where dips previously occurred.

Areas of consideration

H4 1st resistance at 0.76387

H4 1st support at 0.74710

NZD/USD:

On the H4, with price expected to bounce off the support of the ichimoku cloud, we have a bias that price will rise to our 1st resistance at 0.70161 in line with the swing high resistance from our 1st support at 0.69297 in line with the horizontal overlap support, 78.6% Fibonacci projection. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support at 0.68752 in line with the 50% Fibonacci retracement.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st support at 0.69297

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 0.70161

USD/CAD:

On the H4, with price moving below the ichimoku cloud, we expect to see a potential for bearish drop from our 1st resistance of 1.25349 in line with the 23.6% fibonacci retracement and 61.8% Fibonacci projection towards our 1st support level at 1.24519 in line with the swing low support. Alternatively, If price breaks out, it can potentially move towards our 2nd resistance level at 1.25900 which is in line with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and 100% Fibonacci projection.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st support at 1.24519

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 1.25349

OIL:

On the H4, with price moving below the ichimoku cloud, we expect to see a potential for bearish drop from our 1st resistance of 113.70 in line with the pullback resistance and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement towards our 1st support level at 97.75 in line with the 61.8% and 78.6% Fibonacci projection, 161.8% Fibonacci extension, -27.2% Fibonacci expansion. Alternatively, If price breaks out, it can potentially move towards our 2nd resistance level at 123.24 which is in line with the swing high resistance.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance of 113.70

H4 time frame, 1st support of 98.14

Dow Jones Industrial Average:

On the H4, with price moving above the ichimoku cloud, we have a bias that price will rise to our 1st resistance at 35823 in line with the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from our 1st support at 34569 in line with the horizontal pullback support and 50% Fibonacci retracement. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support at 34061 in line with the horizontal swing low support.

Areas of consideration :