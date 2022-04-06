S&P 500 Seeks Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The S&P 500 falls back as yield curve inversion raises concerns of an economic contraction.

On the daily chart, a break above the February high at 4590 and a bullish MA cross suggest a steady market mood. A drop below 4580 prompted leverage buyers to bail out but found support at 4510.

4455 on the 20-day moving average would be the second line of defense in case of a deeper correction. Buyers may see short-term retracements as opportunities to stake in. A bounce above 4600 could be a continuation signal.