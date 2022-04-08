USDCAD Struggles to Surpass 38.2% Fibo Around 1.2600

Fri, Apr 08, 2022 @ 10:51 GMT
By XM.com

USDCAD created an impressive bullish rally after the rebound off the 50.0% Fibonacci retracement level of the up leg from 1.2000 to 1.2960 at 1.2485 and is now struggling to surpass the 38.2% Fibonacci of 1.2595 and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The RSI indicator is moving sideways at the moment around the neutral threshold of 50, while the MACD is heading north above its trigger line.

In case the pair changes its short-term direction to the upside, the bulls will probably challenge the 200-day SMA at 1.2620 and the broken uptrend line. A break higher could last until the 23.6% Fibonacci of 1.2734 before meeting the 1.2875 resistance level.

Alternatively, any declines may drive the price towards the 50.0% Fibonacci of 1.2482 before the 1.2450 support comes into view. Beneath the latter, the 61.8% Fibonacci of 1.2370 could be another level in focus which, if penetrated, would endorse the bearish outlook.

Turning to the medium-term picture, the pair switched to a negative mode after the drop below the ascending trendline. However, in the short-term view, the pair is showing some improvement and may return to positive movements again.

XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

