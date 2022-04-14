Thu, Apr 14, 2022 @ 09:04 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD Stuck Below 20-SMA; Short-Term Outlook Still Fragile

AUDUSD Stuck Below 20-SMA; Short-Term Outlook Still Fragile

By XM.com

AUDUSD recouped most of Wednesday’s losses to stay within the 0.7400 zone after stepping on the resistance-turned-support trendline. Despite that, bullish actions were limited as the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) prevented any increases above 0.7480.

This line continues to block the way higher so far on Thursday, questioning the upside reversal in the RSI and the Stochastics. The MACD remains negatively charged below its red signal line, feeding some caution as well. As regards the market trend, however, the golden cross between the 50- and the 200-day SMAs is preserving optimism that the short-term positive pattern following the completion of a bullish double bottom structure around 0.6992 could gain extra legs.

For now, a decisive move above 0.7480 and, more importantly, an extension above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 0.6966 – 0.7660 upleg at 0.7497 is required to boost the price towards last week’s barrier of 0.7575. The previous peak at 0.7660 could be the next target, with the bulls likely aiming to upgrade the short-term positive outlook above that bar and drive the price towards 0.7780.

In the negative scenario, where the 20-day SMA fortifies selling tendencies, the spotlight will shift back to the trendline and the 0.7385 level. The 38.2% Fibonacci is in the neighborhood too. Hence, any violation at this point could confirm additional declines towards the 200-day SMA at 0.7287, unless the 50-day SMA manages to add strong footing beforehand at 0.7336. Should the bears persist, the door would open for the 61.8% Fibonacci of 0.7187.

In brief, despite its latest bounce in AUDUSD, negative risks continue to linger in the background. A continuation above 0.7497 could reduce skepticism, while a drop below 0.7385 could enhance selling appetite.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.